Melvin Rooney, age 78, of Belgrade and formerly of Brooten, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Belgrade Nursing Home with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at St. Donatus Catholic Church in Brooten, with Father David Grundman officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until the service. Interment will be in St. Donatus Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Brooten. Melvin Thomas Rooney, son of Walter and Loretta (Ahles) Rooney, was born at home on the family farm near Padua in Raymond Township, Stearns County, Minnesota, on December 21, 1940. He and his six siblings grew up on that same farm, attending country school through the 8th grade and then Brooten High School, where he graduated with the Class of 1958. Following graduation, Melvin helped out on the home farm and worked for various neighbors before enlisting in the U.S. Army in December 1962. He served for three years, during which time he was stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge in 1965, Melvin returned home and found work as a mason with Brietbach Construction in Elrosa. During his years at Brietbach, he worked on local commercial projects. In 1984, he purchased his home in Brooten. After his retirement, he worked various odd jobs and had more time to enjoy his favorite activities, including attending auctions sales, flea markets, and threshing bees. He was always on the lookout for toy tractors and other toy machinery that he could restore. Melvin continued to live in Brooten until earlier this year when he became a resident at Belgrade Nursing Home. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as their favorite “bachelor” uncle. They have many fond memories of Melvin getting down on the floor to play with them and horse around. Melvin passed away at the Belgrade Nursing Home on Friday, November 29, 2019. May his memory be blessed. Melvin is survived by his siblings, Jeanette Schwindel of Richmond, Kenneth Rooney of Waite Park, Alice (Richard) Peters of Sauk Centre, Audrey (Robert) French of Brooten, and Clarence (Betty) Rooney of Padua; a sister-in-law, Rosie Rooney of Belgrade; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Loretta; his older brother, William Rooney; a sister-in-law, Dorine Rooney; and a brother-in-law, Wally Schwindel. To send online condolences to the family, visit hoplinfuneralhome.com and click on obituaries.
