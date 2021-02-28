Melvin Bauer, 87

Melvin G. “Mel” Bauer, age 87 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home in Albany, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 22 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. A private interment will be held Tuesday, February 23 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Melvin George Bauer was born February 20, 1933 in Albany, Minnesota to John and Rita (Novak) Bauer. He spent his early years on the family farm enjoying and helping his grandparents and aunt and uncle, Regina and Louie Novak. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957. Mel worked as a carpenter in Minnesota and South Dakota. His favorite projects were working in Pickstown and on both the Oahe and Big Ben Dams and St. John’s University. He married Shirley Roethler on January 30, 1960 in Watertown, South Dakota. They returned to Minnesota in 1965 and raised five children. Mel was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. He could build anything! He worked hard and raised a wonderful family. He will live on in our memories as a great man. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the American Legion in Waite Park. Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Bauer of Albany; children, David (Rosie) Bauer of Albany, Sue (Bruce) Salzl of Albany, Jodi (Peter) Gerads of Freeport, Doug (Tashia) Bauer of Sartell, and Joel (Danielle) Bauer of Albany; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with more babies on the way; sisters, Florentine Scepaniak, Shirley Wehrkamp, and Mary Ann (Paul) Heidgerken. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jeanette Benda. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
