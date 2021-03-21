Megan Engebretson, 16

Megan S. “Monkey” Engebretson, age 16 of Melrose, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melrose with Rev. David Mommens officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Megan Sue Engebretson was born October 23, 2004 in Staples, Minnesota to Melissa Engebretson and Byron Dahl. She was currently a sophomore at Melrose High School. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed starting to have some teenage freedom to do what she wanted. She loved spending time with her friends, being on Snapchat, making Tik Tok videos, and watching Heartland. Her family meant the world to her. She babysat kids when she could, enjoyed camping with Bonnie, Lil, and her cousins, and spending time up north with her grandparents, dad, and family. Megan gave the best hugs and will be missed by many along with her cats, Romeo and Caynen and her goat, Bubbles. Her favorite foods were Bush’s Baked Beans, Macaroni and Cheese, and Pepperoni Pizza. Survivors include her mother, Missy Engebretson and step-father, Joe Eich of Melrose; father, Byron Dahl and step-mother, Jenna Kendrick of Roseau; brothers and sisters, Colton (Cam Klug), Nick, Emma, and Autumn Engebretson all of Melrose; brother, Liam Dahl of Roseau; step-sisters, Kylie and Casey Kendrick both of Roseau; aunts and uncles, Kolette Struble of Kadoka, South Dakota, Mike (Brenda) Engebretson of New York Mills, Lori (Kyle) Cherne of Brainerd, Brian Engebretson of Crosby, Scott Engebretson of Staples, Bonnie (Jeff) Koopmeiners of Albany, Lily (Scot) Servatius of Melrose, Rod (Dawn) Eich of Albany, Michelle (George) Bjerk of Roseau, and Nicole (Mike) Brydon of Roseau; grandparents, Stephen and Bernie Dahl of Roseau; great-grandmother, Rose Fredrickson of Roseau; and many cousins and friends. Megan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve and Barb Engebretson and John and Dolly Eich. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at the Melrose Credit Union towards Megan’s funeral expenses. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
