Medard J. Forster Jr, 84

Medard J. Forster Jr, age 84 of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Albany, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Abrazo Central Campus hospital in Phoenix from complications of a stroke. He was a loving husband, father of two, grandfather to six, and a great grandfather of 14.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony (north of Albany) with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be at Seven Dolors Cemetery in Albany following the luncheon.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in St. Anthony, north of Albany.
Jr was born on June 3, 1938 at his family farm in Albany Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Medard Sr and Theresa (Poxleitner) Forster. On September 4, 1962, he married Mary Ann Feldewerd. They raised two sons, James and Timothy. For 50 years, Jr owned and operated Forster Excavating. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, snowmobile, buy two of everything (just in case), bowl, trap shoot, and hang out with friends at the coffee shop or at Stump Jumper Shack. He belonged to Knights of Columbus, Pioneer Club, Sno-Flyers Club, and Albany Sportsman Club. Even without sight, his memory was crisp and loved sharing stories with friends and family and loved the special hugs from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, his willingness to help others, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, sons, James (Sandra) Forster of Apache Junction, AZ, Timothy (Donna) Forster of Albany, MN, grandchildren, Chad Hustad of New Hope, MN, Sheena (Ben) Meillier and their children, Kensley and Harper of Becker, MN, Mike (Samantha) Rittenour and their children, Kolton and Aubree of Princeton, MN, Katie (Darren) Schneider and their children, Elaina, Jake, and Bryson of Foley, MN, Jimmy (Becky) Stueve and their children, Jaden, Hailey, and Everlee of Albany, MN and Jon (Ashley) Stueve and their children, Kendall, Kenzie, Kaydence, and Kaiya of Albany, MN, brothers and sisters, Werner (Rosie) Forster of Upsala, MN, Mary (Tony) Reber of Albany, MN, Raymond (Mary Lou) Forster of Albany, MN, Frank (Kathy) Forster of Albany, MN, Anna (Duane) Heitzman of Albany, MN, and Bobby (Yvonne) Forster of Albany, MN.
Jr was preceded in death by his parents, Medard Sr and Theresa Forster.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
