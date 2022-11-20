Medard J. Forster Jr, 84

Medard J. Forster Jr, age 84 of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Albany, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Abrazo Central Campus hospital in Phoenix from complications of a stroke. He was a loving husband, father of two, grandfather to six, and a great grandfather of 14.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony (north of Albany) with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be at Seven Dolors Cemetery in Albany following the luncheon.

