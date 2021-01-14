Maurice Wenker, 94

Maurice J. “Max” Wenker, age 94 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Military Honors will be provided by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Maurice Joseph Wenker was born March 17, 1926 in Albany, Minnesota to Bernard and Juliana (Hoeschen) Wenker. He graduated from Albany High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Army on October 2, 1944. Max served in the 96th Infantry Division known as “The Deadeyes” during World War II. He was united in marriage to June Kramer on September 6, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Max was Postmaster at the Freeport Post office until his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050. After retirement, Max and June enjoyed traveling to Texas during the winter months. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, and playing cards, especially cribbage. Survivors include his sons, David Wenker of Los Angeles, California and M.J. (Paula) Wenker of Hastings; grandchildren, Ben (Tori), Allison, and Charles Wenker; and brother, Al (Marge) Wenker of Albany. Max was preceded in death by his wife, June Wenker on October 13, 2012; parents; sons, John Wenker on February 25, 2020 and Stephen Wenker on August 7, 2019; sisters, Marie Dirkes, Clara Meyer, and Della Ehlert; and brothers, Joseph and William Wenker. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
