Mary Jane Kahlert, 93

Mary Jane (Gorghuber) Kahlert, passed away on July 30, 2022, at Valley View Assisted Living in Long Prairie, MN, at the age of 93. She was born on June 27, 1929, in Webster, SD, to Joseph and Agnes (Hengemhle) Gorghuber. She was the youngest of six children. Mary Jane grew up in Browerville, MN. Richard and Mary Jane were married on October 22, 1951 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Browerville. Mary Jane worked at Land O'Lakes in Browerville, Browerville School Library, State Farm Insurance in Long Prairie and Schroeder Sports in Long Prairie. She was active in the Christ the King Unity Choir, Mission Circle, and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed crocheting mittens, making quilts, decorating cakes, gardening, and playing cards. During retirement, Richard and Mary Jane enjoyed a number of cruises together. Mary Jane also volunteered to drive others to appointments and other events.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard (2015), parents Joseph and Agnes, her brothers: Robert (Helen), Jerome (Theresa); sisters: Marcella Robertson-Powers, Bernice (Otto) Griep, and Beatrice (Charles) Cuchna, and son in-law, Russell.

