Mary Eisenschenk, 76

Mary E. Eisenschenk, age 76 of Albany, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home in Albany, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 18 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Albany. Mary Eileen Messer was born April 6, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anton and Bertha (Kenning) Messer. She grew up in West Union and on September 25, 1963, she married Allen Eisenschenk. They farmed north of Albany where they raised their children. After the kids left the house, Mary began working at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home doing various positions. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and going on casino trips with her daughters. Mary was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Survivors include her children, Jane (James) Melby of Sartell, Janice (Tim) Tomsche of Albany, Cindy (Dean) Tomsche of Albany, and Kathy (Dennis) Gerads of Freeport; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Koopmeiners and Rita (Randy) Edberg; and brothers, Philip (Sharon) Messer and Michael (Debbie) Messer. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Eisenschenk on November 6, 2017; infant son, Jerry; parents, Bertha and Anton Messer; brothers, Leo and James Messer; and brother-in-law, Eugene Koopmeiners. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
