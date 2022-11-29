Mary E. Geise, 69-year-old resident of rural Freeport, MN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM on Thursday, December, 1, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Anthony, MN with Father Julius Beckermann officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday and from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday all at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Christian Mothers pray the rosary Wednesday at 3:45 PM at the church. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Mary was born on February 9, 1953, to Ludwig and Teckla Scegura. She grew up on her family's farm near Holdingford, MN with her 10 siblings. She attended and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1971. Mary was united in marriage to Sylvester Geise on July 15, 1972 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage and 4 children. Together they operated a farm and in 1975 started a tiling and excavating business. In the early years, Mary was on job sites unrolling tile. In later years, she was busy with paperwork. During harvest season, Mary could be found in the fields driving combine.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing and baking coffee cake. She loved sharing her passion for these activities with her 10 grandchildren. Mary enjoyed spending time with people and was known to never let anyone leave her home hungry or without a treat. She had a welcoming smile and a generous heart. Mary was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Mary is survived by her husband, Sylvester Geise of Freeport; children, Gary (Christina) Geise of Freeport, Jennifer (Benjamin) Sand of Sartell, Daniel Geise of Freeport, James (Julianna) Geise of Freeport; mother, Teckla Scegura of Albany; siblings, Susan (Claude) Toenyan of Melrose, Patricia (Linus) Luethmers of Albany, Ronald (Jane) Scegura of Avon, Raymond (Juleen) Scegura of Holdingford, Theresa (Thomas) Studniski of Avon, David (Anita) Scegura of Avon, Peter (Kathy) Scegura of Avon, Diane (Leroy) Hartung of Avon and James (Tammy) Scegura of Avon. Mary is also survived by her 10 grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her father, Ludwig Scegura; brother, John Scegura; father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Catherine Geise, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Gerads and Lucille Geise; brother-in-law, Elmer Geise.
