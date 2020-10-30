Mary Ann Schulzetenberg, 90

Mary Ann Schulzetenberg, age 90, passed away on October 27, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. A video of the funeral mass will be placed on the Patton-Schad website after the service. Mary Ann Nietfeld was born October 23, 1930 in Greenwald, Minnesota, the second of four children born to Conrad and Veronica (Blenker) Nietfeld. Her early years are remembered as playing on the farm with her many cousins and later being part of her father’s de-tasseling corn crews for the family business, Nietfeld Seed. She attended country school at District 161 (Winter’s School near Greenwald) grades 1-8, then St. Francis High School in Little Falls for one year. She completed her GED later in life. Mary Ann married Melvin Schulzetenberg in Greenwald on September 19, 1950. Together they farmed and raised seven children near Spring Hill. During those years as a World Book encyclopedia representative and armed with a plat book, Mary Ann put many miles on the family car selling educational books. A great enjoyment for Mary Ann was tending to her many flower gardens on the farm. After Melvin’s death in 1985 she made her home in Melrose. She was fond of dancing and music, and was admired for her creative cards and letters often with original rhymes and poems. Memory loss developed during her final years and Mary Ann received care and assistance at Pine Haven in Melrose. She is survived by her children, Mae (Stephen) Tinguely of Fargo, North Dakota, John (Sharon) Schulzetenberg of Spring Hill, Deacon James (Bonnie) Schulzetenberg of Greenwald, Ann (Gerald) Leukam of Maple Grove, Joe (Sue) Schulzetenberg of Rogers, Mark (Deb) Schulzetenberge of Avon, and Mike (Cyndi) Schulzetenberge of Sauk Centre; brother, Bernard Nietfeld of Greenwald; 24 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, Conrad and Veronica Nietfeld; granddaughter, Sarah Schulzetenberg Harkins; great-granddaughter, Cecelia Harkins; sisters, Rose Meyer and Alice Engelmeyer; sisters-in-law, Leona Frieler, Delphine Nietfeld, and Celeste Schulzetenberg; brothers-in-law, Roman Meyer, Peter Engelmeyer, John Frieler, and Alphonse Schulzetenberg; and parents-in-law, Christine and Anton Schulzetenberge. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Cloud or St. Mary’s Church in Melrose. The family would like to thank the Pine Haven staff for their compassionate care and also the staff on the COVID unit at St. Benedict’s Center during the last few weeks. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.