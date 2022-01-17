Mary Ann R. Terres, 95

Mary Ann R. Terres, age 95 of Spring Hill, died peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Fairway Pines in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 17 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment was in the parish cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Christian Women and Catholic United Financial prayed at 5 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Rose Meyer was born December 25, 1926, in Lake Henry, Minnesota to Simon and Gertrude (Laubach) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Jerome Terres on June 30, 1947, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. The couple owned Jerry's Tavern in Greenwald from 1947 through 1957. They then farmed near Spring Hill until selling the farm to their son, Rick. While farming, Jerry and Mary Ann worked as a team, Jerry did most of the fieldwork while Mary Ann kept everyone fed. She cooked many meals and enjoyed making homemade bread and noodles. In her later years, Mary Ann enjoyed watching her grandsons play baseball with the Spring Hill Chargers, she had a soft spot for holding and cuddling babies, and loved her pets, especially her dog, Lucy. The one thing that brought so much joy to Mary Ann was her grandchildren and great grandchildren; they truly brightened up her day.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill, Christian Women, and Catholic United Financial.
Survivors include her children, Gene Terres of Minneapolis, Bob (Jane) Terres of Spring Hill, Rick (Brenda) Terres of Spring Hill, and Sharon (Gary) Thelen of Freeport; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Terres on February 20, 2013; parents; brothers and sister and spouses, Clarence (Pauline) Meyer, Art (Leonora) Meyer, and Verena (Art) Terres; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Syl) Welle and Esther (Victor) Koska.
Serving as casket bearers were Jason Terres, Mike Terres, Brad Terres, Brent Terres, Nathan Terres, Jamie Terres, Eric Terres, and Greg Thelen. Cross bearer was Kayla Schmitz and scripture bearer was Megan Borgerding. Gift bearers were Kelly Lieser and Sara Christianson. Reader was Gary Thelen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Poor Clares Monastery, 421 Fourth Street South, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
