Mary Ann Klasen, 78

Mary Ann Klasen, age 78 of St. Anthony, passed away unexpectedly from cancer on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 3 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Greg Miller, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church in St. Anthony. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.
Mary Ann Klasen was born April 13, 1944 in St. Rosa, Minnesota. She attended Flowing Well School in Millwood Township and graduated from Melrose High School. She married David Klasen on October 19, 1963. They began farming in Freeport in 1964 and bought their farm in 1967, near St. Anthony, where they raised four boys. She created a wonderful home and farmed side by side with her loving husband. In later years, she worked for Hallmark. Mary Ann was an amazing cook and loved making chicken and dressing for her family. She enjoyed shopping, bowling, playing cards, bingo, pulling rippies, casino trips, but most importantly spending time with family. She was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.
Survivors include sons, Randy (Mary) Klasen of Albany, Lee (Lois) Klasen of Inver Grove Heights, Glen (Julie) Klasen of Albany, and Patrick (Jill) Klasen of Albany; grandchildren, John (Marie), Kristi (Kevin), Kelly (Branden), Kassie, Rachel, Zachary (Samantha), Jack, Ben and Eli; great-grandchildren, Ella, Logan, Myla, Jacob, Lucas, Samuel, and Evelyn; brother, Larry (Elaine) Beuning of Freeport; sister, Marlene (Donald) Schmidt of Hoffman; and sister-in-law, Barb Beuning of Freeport.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Jerome and Lillian Beuning; mother and father in-law, Tony and Adella Klasen; and brother, Darrel Beuning.
Serving as casket bearers will be her grandchildren. Cross bearer, scripture bearer and honorary casket bearers will be her great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.