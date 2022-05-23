Martha M. Butkowski, 100

Martha M. Butkowski, age 100 of New Munich, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Martha Maria Hiltner was born October 28, 1921 at home to John and Agnes (Dickhaus) Hiltner. She grew up on the farm in Melrose with her 12 siblings. Martha attended school through the eighth grade. She was united in marriage to Florian "Bud" Butkowski on June 1, 1950 in Melrose. They moved to St. Paul where the called home until they retired and returned to St. Rosa.
Survivors includer her children, Jane (David "Sparky") Johnson of Freeport and June (Ted) Smith of Everett, Washington; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Carlson of St. Paul; grandchildren, Karla (Jim) Maldonado, Daryl (Lyndsay) Johnson, Jayme (Paul) Schettner, Mark (Sarah) Emerson, and Megan and Regina Smith; step-grandchildren, Robert (Susan) Darby, Carolyn (Shaun) Krebsbach, and Sara (Salvador) Vargas; great-grandchildren, Michaela, Dalton, Dash, Shianne, Matthew, Alli, Salvador, Jr., Manny, Kamila, Viviana, Jacolby, Marilyn, Myles, and Grace; siblings, Lidwina Wolbeck, Alphonse Hiltner, Leander (Linda) Hiltner, Clarissa Barthel, and Anna Mae (Donald) Speldrich; in-laws, Carolyn Hiltner, Irene Hiltner, Lucille Stanek, Laverne Fleischhacker, Melvin (Carol) Butkowski, Annette (Sylvester) Hollenkamp, Raymond Butkowski, Dorothy Butkowski, and Mary Ann Butkowski; and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Florian "Bud" Butkowski; parents; son, Mark Butkowski; sisters, Leona Wolbeck, Alvina Hiltner, and Juletta Wolbeck; and brothers, Edward, Edwin, Raymond, Melvin, and Cyril Hiltner.
Serving as casket bearers will be Daryl Johnson, Robert Darby, Paul Schettner, James Maldonado, Mark Emerson, and Dalton Maldonado. Cross bearer will be Shianne Schettner and scripture bearer will be Dash Johnson. The reader will be Michaela Maldonado.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
