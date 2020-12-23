Martha Fiedler, 102

Martha Anna Fiedler, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, passed away at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake, Minnesota on December 19, 2020. She was 102 years young. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on December 28 at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Sauk Centre. The Mass will be live streamed. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Martha was born in Padua, Minnesota to Martin and Rose(Trettel) Wiener. She married Edward G. Fiedler June 1, 1937 at St. Anthony’s Church in Padua. The couple farmed in Lyman Prairie for five years and then moved to Sauk Centre in 1942 where they operated Butterday Farm together, specializing in registered Holsteins, for which their farm received state and national awards. Additionally, Martha raised chickens, maintained beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, and continued a tradition of caring for a wonderful orchard, as she had done for her parents when she was a young girl. Martha was a loving wife and dedicated mother. Her everlasting faith in God was her rock throughout her life. She loved classical music, a good joke, laughter, sunny days, birds and animals, and the color purple. Everyone loved her for her sense of humor and wit, her sparkling laugh while her eyes twinkled with merriment, and her courage and determination to be independent. Everyone knew Martha’s car because it was the one with the “I Brake For Squirrels” bumper sticker. Martha was always working on her many projects. Her passions were gardening, sewing while listening to classical music, quilting, painting, arts and crafts, reading, volunteering, and travel. She won several awards as a skilled artist, baker, seamstress, quilter and crafter. She loved to write and journaled all her life. She didn’t want to achieve perfection with her writing, she only wanted to add some small observation about her world. She also loved spending time with her family, and never refused to take care of her grandchildren. She had a natural smile and a heart of gold. Martha was always generous with her time, contributing as a volunteer to her community throughout her life. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, president of Christian Mothers, president of Catholic Aid Society, regent of Joan of Arc Circle 568, president of Daughters of Isabella, president of Little Flower Mission, member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, member of St. Michael’s Hospital Auxiliary, member of Kozy Korner Homemakers Club, member of Sauk Centre Senior Citizens, 4-H leader for Gopher Prairie 4-H Club, and volunteer at Holy Family School. Her deep compassion for people led her to serve as a Befriender Minister, where she provided support to people experiencing a difficult time in life. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Martha is survived by her children, Rosalie Loxtercamp of Big Lake, Jean (Patricia) Fiedler of Sauk Centre, Harold (Marilyn) Fiedler of Sauk Centre, Alicen (Ted) Barrett of Dunedin, Florida, Daniel (Rita) Fiedler of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, 23 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren, and many extended relatives and friends who kept in contact with her throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward, two sons, infant Edward, Jr., and James, 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Mother, we were blessed to have you with us for so many years. You taught us when we were small, you taught us when we grew tall. Thank you for all you have given us. Your love, your light, your spirit, will never be forgotten. Our family wishes to thank everyone for keeping in touch with her through visits, phone calls, cards, letters and gifts for so many years until God called her home. She would want all of you to be blessed with joy, love and peace. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Guardian Angels Hospice and Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake for their wonderful and compassionate care of our Mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul’s Church and Holy Family School where she worshiped and volunteered for so many years.
