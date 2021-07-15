Marlyn J. Libbesmeier

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marlyn Joseph Libbesmeier, age 93 of Waite Park, MN. He died on March 23, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Marlyn was born on March 24, 1926 on the home farm in St. Cloud Township to Andrew and Albertha (Braun) Libbesmeier. He lived on the farm his entire life. Marlyn proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He married Esther (Mehr) Libbesmeier on August 24, 1957 and together they had five children. Marlyn was a lifelong farmer who loved the land and dairy farming. His favorite thing to do was combine corn. Marlyn loved to talk and never would miss out on a good conversation. He was passionate about serving his community and was a St. Cloud Township Supervisor for 24 years. He also served on the Minnesota Association of Townships for 10 years as well. Marlyn is survived by his wife, Esther; children, James (Marie Spott), David (Brenda), Alan (Deb Schmitt), Brenda, Brian (Mary); grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Andrea, Eric, Matthew, Justin, Andrew, Erica, Joshua, Jacob, Mitch, Zachary, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Mason, Mikel, Myles, Owen, Jackson, and Thorson; brother, Roger and brother-in-law, Mike Dockendorf. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Hommerding, Luverne Stang, and Eileen Dockendorf; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Wally Hommerding and Irvin Stang; sister-in-law, Tootie Libbesmeier; other family, Henry (Ida) Schaefer, John (Leona) Mehr, Edwin (Helen) Weiher, Jacob (Hildegard) Mehr, Mathais Mehr, Frank (Irene) Mehr, Ted (Anna Mae) Huppert, and Bernard (Marie) Mehr. Marlyn’s family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers this past year.
