Marlo Donovan Nelson, 79

Marlo Donovan Nelson, age 79 of Avon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital under the wonderful care of hospice nurses with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 18 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany with Rev. Anthony Christoffels officiating. Entombment will be at Our Savior's Cemetery in Albany.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Marlo was born March 5, 1943 in Glenwood, Minnesota to Howard and Alice (Transue Coberly) Nelson. He grew up on a farm NE of Villard, Minnesota. He graduated from Villard High School with the class of 1961. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Delores Ann Alcott on December 21, 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Villard. Marlo enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1961 while still in high school. He spent from July 1961 through 1965 serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as an aircraft mechanic. He served in Japan, Okinawa, Puerto Rico, and several U.S. bases. He was very proud of his service to his country and was very patriotic, flying both the Marine Corps and U.S. flag at his home. He attended Alexandria Technical College from 1965 through 1967, graduating in 1967 as a farm implement mechanic.
He was employed at John Deere Industrial in St. Cloud and spent 35 years at St. Cloud Truck Sales as a diesel mechanic, shop foreman and partsman until he retired in 2008 on his 65th birthday. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family at his land hunting deer and watching his dogs work the pheasants. He loved to mow his lawn in the summer and move snow in the winters. His grandchildren and great-granddaughter brought him so much joy. He loved watching them play sports. Many evenings were spent playing penuchle or other card games with dear friends. He loved making new friends and loved visiting and joking with ANYONE! His special dogs, Pooch and Max, have passed on ahead of him.
Marlo was baptized and confirmed at Villard Methodist Church in Villard. He joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany and was an active member for over 40 years. Marlo and Dee were youth group leaders in their younger years. He volunteered at the Avon Food Shelf before he became too ill to help. More recently, he enjoyed making things out of his homegrown black walnut trees. He made many canes and a few toys at his shop.
Marlo is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Delores Nelson of Avon; daughters, Tammy (Steve) Neu of Paynesville, Tanya (Tim) Nordin of Blaine, and Traci (Brian) Anderson of Billings, Montana; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Rachael and Kendra Neu, Ben and Sophie Nordin, Jenna and Jacob Anderson; one great-granddaughter, Briella Bearson; brother, Alan (Judy) Nelson of St. Cloud; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Marlo was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Nelson; and sister, Constance Robideaux.
Thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, Coborn Cancer Center, St. Cloud V.A., Dr. Pavan Bhamidipata and Dr. Richard Linares and their employees for their wonderful care of our beloved Marlo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
