Funeral Services held 11:00 AM Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eagle Bend with Rev. Justin Hesterman as officiant for Marlin Hukriede, 75, of Long Prairie who passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Visitation held from 5-8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Williams Dingmannn Family Funeral Home Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Marlin was born December 3, 1946 to Bernard and Phyllis (Lemke) Hukriede in Eagle Bend where he attended school. He worked on the family farm before he struck out on his own. He operated his own dairy farm until 1986 when he began driving for Carlson Tucking. Prior to his retirement in 2008, he worked at Tri-City Paving & Construction where he operated trucks and machinery as well as all tasks involved in road construction.
Marlin enjoyed riding horse, especially on the trail. He liked to go camping. He always looked forward to deer hunting season. A farmer at heart, Marlin always kept close to tractors. All would know his favorites, Allis Chalmers and Farmall. He developed quite a collection of toy tractors. He enjoyed spending time in his shop doing necessary repairs to his tractors or sometimes just tinkering while drinking a cold beverage.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle (Ahrendt) Hukriede; four sons, Darin (Jacqueline) of Grey Eagle, Mike (Lisa) of Cold Spring, Greg (Perla) of Palm Bay, FL and Kyle (Rachel) of Long Prairie; three daughters, Christine (Steve) Rask of Ocala, FL, Sara (Karl) Pautsch of Brahm and Rosa (Andrew) Prill of Long Prairie; his sister Carlotta Bartel of Ashby; step-sons, Darin (Rachael) Lenz of Bertha, Shaun (Hannah) Lenz of Staples, Jay Lenz of Long Prairie and Seth Hess of Eagle Bend; stepdaughter, Kelly Andreasen of Long Prairie; 35 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Phyllis and brothers, Ronald and Byron Hukriede.
