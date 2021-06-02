Mark Ruegemer, 37

Mark J. Ruegemer, age 37 of Villard, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home near Villard, Minnesota. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Fr. Isaac Delmanowski officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Mark James Ruegemer was born October 19, 1983 in Alexandria, Minnesota to Timothy and Marion (Thieschafer) Ruegemer. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 2003 and from Alexandria Technical College for carpentry in 2005. Mark worked for Thieschafer Construction and for J. Wiener Construction before becoming part owner of J & M Construction in 2006. He was united in marriage to Deidre Gergen on September 29, 2007 at St. John Vianney Church in Long Prairie. Mark began farming with his parents on the family dairy farm while continuing to work in construction. He was a member of St. John Vianney Church in Long Prairie and was township supervisor since 2011. Mark enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, camping, demolition derbies, and loved spending time with his family, especially with his children. Survivors include his wife, Deidre Ruegemer of Villard; children, Mariah, Aubrie, Carter, Alayna, Liam, Grahm, and Hadley; parents, Timothy and Marion Ruegemer of Villard; grandfather, Robert (Gen) Thieschafer of Long Prairie; brothers and sisters, Steve (Michelle) Ruegemer of Sauk Centre, Becky (Glen) Christen of Sauk Centre, Sandra (Chris) Greene of Maple Grove, Nick (Jen) Ruegemer of Sauk Centre, and Brian (Naomi) Ruegemer of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sylvester and Rose Mary Ruegemer, and Erma Thieschafer; and sister-in-law, Deanna Smith. Serving as casket bearers will be Steve Ruegemer, Nick Ruegemer, Brian Ruegemer, Glen Christen, Chris Greene, Tim Roers, Dom Gergen, and Dan Gergen. Cross bearer will be Alexandra Christen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.