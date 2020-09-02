Mark Dreher, 61, of Bloomington (formerly of Long Prairie) passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2020 in Edina. Funeral services for Mark will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Long Prairie. Mark was born February 23, 1959, in Browerville to Willard and Elsie (Opelia) Dreher. He attended Long Prairie High School. After high school, Mark took a job at the Long Prairie Packing Plant. In May 1979, Mark was in a diving accident leaving him a quadriplegic. He worked at Canterbury Downs for several years after his accident until his health no longer permitted it. Mark enjoyed riding trails in his chair, watching sports, especially football and making his yearly trips back home during deer hunting to spend time with the family. Mark lived independently until his death with the help of personal care attendants. He handled his injury with dignity and grace; always staying positive and never complaining. Mark is preceded in death by his dad Willard “Bud” and brothers Alan and John. Those left to cherish the memories of Mark are his mother Elsie Dreher of Long Prairie; siblings Gail (Wayne) Carstensen of Browerville, Gary Dreher of Long Prairie, Dean Dreher of Long Prairie, Neal (Gina) Dreher of Browerville and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
