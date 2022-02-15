Mark A. Hintzen, 63

Mark A. Hintzen, age 63 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mark Allen Hintzen was born July 1, 1958 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Robert and Alyce (Anderson) Hintzen. He was baptized, received first communion, and was confirmed at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church of Sauk Centre. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelors Degree. Mark worked in the area of sales in Minneapolis for many years. He then moved to Sauk Centre and worked for T & B Lawn Care of Alexandria, Jason Bromenshenkel Lawn Care of Sauk Centre, and drove bus for Sauk Centre Public School. He enjoyed watching football and golf. Home cooked meals were on the top of his list along with ice cream cake. Mark was known for his good sense of humor and quick wit. He loved his nieces, great nieces and nephew. He was a devoted and active member of his Catholic faith.
Survivors include his mother, Alyce Hintzen of Sauk Centre; brothers, Paul (Shawn) Hintzen of Sauk Centre and John (Melody) Hintzen of Chaska; aunt, Geraldine (Lyman) Benshoof of Spokane, Washington; nieces, Amy (Tanner) Johnson of New London, Laura Hintzen of Minneapolis, Alyssa Keller of Houston, Texas, and Katie Hintzen of Minneapolis; great nieces and nephew, Lindy, Lena, and Cooper Johnson all of New London.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hintzen; grandparents, Lambert and Susan Hintzen and John and Blanch Anderson; uncles, Robert Anderson and John Anderson; aunts, Janet Anderson and Patricia Hintzen.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
