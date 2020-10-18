Marinus Verwijs, 75

Marinus “Rini” Verwijs, age 75 of Avon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at Avon Community Church in Avon, Minnesota. A private family interment will be at St. Benedict’s Cemetery in Avon. Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the church in Avon. Marinus Verwijs was born June 12, 1945 in Roosendaal, Nederland to Marinus and Zoetje (Thoutenhoofd) Verwijs. Rini was a hard worker and would always drop what he was doing to lend a helping hand to people in need. He was brilliant at fixing anything; a modern day Macgyver. He loved the outdoors and was quite the sportsman, boxer, and a highly accomplished runner. He participated in many races placing 19th out of many hundreds in one particular race when he was in his sixties. He lived his life with a strong determination and never gave up. Rini was a Christian man who knew the Lord and loved to talk to people about Jesus and his faith. Rini was welcomed home into his Father’s loving arms after many years of battling cancer, myasthenia gravis, and then recently succumbing to Covid-19. Papa, Rien we houden van u! Children, Angela, Roland, Rebekka, Naomi, David, and Job and wife, Rineke. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.