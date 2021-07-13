Marilyn Uphus, 88

Marilyn S. Uphus, age 88 of Melrose, passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021, surrounded by her family at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating and Deacon Jim Schulzetenberg assisting. Interment will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Greenwald. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Meire Grove. St. Ann’s Christian Women will pray at 5 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Marilyn Sylvia Goerdt was born December 14, 1932 in Sedan, Minnesota to Anthony and Loretta (Weimerskirck) Goerdt. The family moved to rural Sauk Centre where she was one of her dad’s outside helper’s. She went to country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Sauk Centre High School. Marilyn met her loving husband, Francis Uphus through his cousin, Sylvester Uphus on the farm. The couple got married on June 17, 1950 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. After their marriage, they moved to South St. Paul and later moved to Melrose in 1958. From there they moved to Greenwald where they raised their family. She currently lived with her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Rhonda who were her caregivers for the past four years. She will be greatly missed by all! Marilyn was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald where she sang in the choir and St. Ann’s Christian Women. Her hobbies were reading, sewing, crocheting, flower gardening, bowling, ceramic shop/teaching classes, and her fall ceramic sale. She also enjoyed digging for crystals in Montana and the last few years her bible study group. She will be remembered mostly of her love of family and faith! Survivors include her children, Mick (Sharel) Uphus of White Hall, Montana, Etta (Mike) Kraker of Melrose, Toni LeClaire of Melrose, Theresa (Mike) Kortan of Melrose, Anita Spaeth of Greenwald, John Uphus of Melrose, Terry (Rhonda) Uphus of Melrose, Brenda (Jeff) Bailey of Sauk Centre, Paul (Maria) Uphus of Greenwald, Peter (Michelle) Uphus of Sauk Centre, and Danny Uphus of Sauk Centre; 95 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Anita Eskelund of Arizona, Julian (Audrie) Goerdt of Sauk Centre, Rose Uphus of Sauk Centre, and Louise Echola of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Mimi Goerdt of Washington D.C. and Marian Goerdt of Melrose; and brother-in-law, Jim Gieske of Melrose. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Fritz” Uphus on August 13, 2020; parents; infant daughter, Cynthia Uphus; son-in-law, Pete LeClaire; five grandchildren, Rebecca LeClaire, Lee Spaeth, Francis Uphus, Ava Fischer, and Cassidy Kraker; sisters, brothers, and in-laws, Edwina (Herbert) Dehler, Evelyn (Fredie) Stepan, Ione (Bob) Kukla, Roger Goerdt, Anthony (Evelyn) Goerdt, Joe Goerdt, Ruth Ann Gieske, and Barb (Bill) Spellerberg. Serving as casket bearers will be Dean Gould, Chad Kraker, Josh LeClaire, Jason Spaeth, Jared Bailey, Zach Uphus, and Jake Uphus. Serving as cross bearer will be Kali Uphus and scripture bearer will be Courtney Fiedler. Pall bearers will be Michelle LeClaire and Justine Bailey. Reader will be Murriya Pettit. Gift bearers will be Kari Houck and Melissa Wanner. Eucharistic Minister will be Pat Seanger. Words of remembrance will Kayla Werner. Honorary bearers will be Adeline Silbernick and Darlene Revermann. A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice and to nurse, Kayla for the wonderful care they gave Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.