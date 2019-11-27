Funeral services will be 11AM Wednesday November 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Marilyn McNeal who died Sunday at the Knute Nelson Home in Alexandria. Pastor Matt Stacey will officiate. Burial will be in Reynolds Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Marilyn was born August 23, 1933 in Sioux City Iowa to Earl & Fern (Mills) Miller. The Miller family moved to rural Long Prairie when Marilyn was a high school senior. After graduation she worked as a telephone operator. She married George McNeal on May 2, 1955 at Reynolds Baptist Church in Reynolds Township. They worked the family farm together for the next 49 years with their 6 children. She was an avid gardener both vegetable and flowers. No matter how many showed up to the table, Marilyn had a knack for making sure everyone was well fed. In later years she moved to town and enjoyed reading and puzzles. Family and friends will continue to cherish the many skillfully crafted gifts that she crocheted or quilted as well as rugs she made. Survivors include her children, Jerry (Carol) McNeal of Forman, ND; Cheryl (Travis) Blake of Encampment, Wyoming; Kevin (Yvonne) McNeal of Jamestown ND; Barry (Annette) McNeal of Stirum, ND; Kay (Gary) Drevlow of Gwinner, ND; Kristy (Patrick) Wiener of Osakis; sister, Shirley Johns of Macalester, OK; brother, Roger (Janice) Miller of Long Prairie; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2004, brother, Richard Miller, and sister, Betty Bardeaux. In leu of flowers donations to the American Diabetes Association are preferred.
Marilyn McNeal, 86
