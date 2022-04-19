Marilyn M. Olmscheid, 88

Private family funeral services were held for Marilyn M. Olmscheid, age 88, of Cold Spring, who passed away on April 14, 2022 at her home at the John Paul Apartments in Cold Spring. Reverend Thomas Andert, OSB officiated. Burial was in the St. James Parish Cemetery in Jacobs Prairie.
Marilyn was born on April 28, 1933 to Andrew and Marie (Lorge) Buck in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Elmer J. Olmscheid on May 26, 1956 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in St. Paul. Marilyn worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse and later as a homemaker raising her family. She enjoyed doing wood working crafts, quilting, embroidery and baking.
She is survived by her children, Renee (John) Salzer, Sharon Mackedanz, Rick, Barb (Jerome) Willenbring and Dan (Brenda Neuman); 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Josef "Bud" and David (Barb) Buck; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer on December 20, 2021; infant daughter, Cecelia; son-in-law, Tom Mackedanz; brother, Andrew (Adele) Buck; infant sister, Mary Magdaline; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Buck.
A special thank you to the staff of Assumption Home Community for their loving and compassionate care of Marilyn.
