Marie "Mayme" Imdieke, 102

Marie A. “Mayme” Imdieke, age 102 of Greenwald, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in Greenwald. St. Ann’s Christian Women and Catholic United Financial will pray a rosary at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Marie Anne Marthaler was born April 8, 1917 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Simon and Rose (Schwegmann) Marthaler. She attended St. John’s Catholic School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Imdieke on June 5, 1940 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. The couple farmed near Greenwald until their retirement in 1976 when they moved to town. Raymond and Marie were also custodians at the Greenwald Bank for 21 years. She has been a resident of Mother of Mercy since July 2014. Mayme was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, St. Ann’s Christian Mothers, St. Andrew’s Catholic United Financial, and Daughters of Isabella Joan of Arc Circle of Melrose. She enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking for her family, playing cards, bowling, reading, watching the Minnesota Twins, and spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Gladys (Tony) Meyer of Brooklyn Park, Carol Athmann of Melrose, Alice (Ron) Loxtercamp of Melrose, Roger (Deb) Imdieke of Greenwald, Henry (Doris) Imdieke of Sauk Rapids, and Jeffrey (Jonelle) Imdieke of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, Brian, Mark, Kevin, Kirk, Dale, Steve, Laurel, Lynn, Chad, Kelly, Doug, Cody, Ryan, Holly, Ben, Kallista, and Nikki; step- grandchildren, Gabbie, Paolo, Miranda, Dan, Dustin, and Travis; 27 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lydia Schulzetenberg of Melrose. Mayme was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Imdieke; parents, Simon and Rose Marthaler; son-in-law, Gene Athmann; three infant grandchildren; brothers, John, Aloys, Albert, Ervin, Lawrence, and Gilbert Marthaler; and sister, Edwina Meyer. Serving as casket bearers will be Mark Meyer, Ryan Imdieke, Dale Loxtercamp, Steve Loxtercamp, Ben Imdieke, Chad Imdieke, and Kirk Athmann. Cross bearer will be Nikki Frieler and scripture bearer will be Cody Imdieke. Gift bearers will be Kevin Athmann and Doug Imdieke. Eucharistic Minister will be Sister Alice Imdieke, O.S.B. Lectors will be Holly Bakker and Kelly Duchene. Petitions will be read by Kallista Imdieke and Laurel Worms. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, the staff at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, and Sister Alice Imdieke for all the care they gave Mayme during the last few years. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Saint Andrew's Catholic Church
211 2nd Avenue N.
Greenwald, MN 56335
211 2nd Avenue N.
Greenwald, MN 56335
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Saint Andrew's Catholic Church
211 2nd Avenue N.
Greenwald, MN 56335
211 2nd Avenue N.
Greenwald, MN 56335
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Andrew's Catholic Church
211 2nd Avenue N.
Greenwald, MN 56335
211 2nd Avenue N.
Greenwald, MN 56335
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
