Marian A. Schroeder, age 97, of Glenwood, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Glenwood Retirement Village. Funeral services held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove Lake, MN, with Rev. Ryan Pumphrey officiating. Visitation at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment in Grove Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.
Marian Annabelle Cowlthorp was born on May 20, 1924 in Raymond Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Arnold and Gertrude (Shook) Cowlthorp. She grew up on the family farm three miles northwest of Padua, along with her sister, Winnifred. She was baptized at home and confirmed at Grove Lake Methodist Church. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1941 and married Marvin Paul Schroeder on November 11, 1942.
Marian and Marvin made their home in Grove Lake where they farmed for many years. There they raised their six children, Carol, Fred, Eileen, Eugene, Merlin, and Vernon. Marian and Marvin loved to dance and could often be found tearing up local dance floors to their favorite polka songs. In 1978, the couple retired from farming and moved to nearby Glenwood.
Marian loved her church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove Lake, where she was very active in Ladies aid, quilting, and youth programs. Marian found great joy in sewing, quilting, crocheting, and knitting. Full of wit and wisdom, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time in her beautiful flower gardens. A gracious hostess, all were welcome in Marian's kitchen where there was always a fresh cup of coffee, homemade cookies, and hugs for the grandchildren. Above all else, Marian adored her family. She treasured each of them for their unique personalities, gifts, and talents.
Marian and Marvin shared 59 years of marriage before his death in 2002. In recent years, Marian resided at Glenwood Estates and most recently, at Glenwood Retirement Village. It was there that she passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the age of 97 under the care of Glacial Ridge Hospice and Homecare.
Marian is survived by her children, Carol (Gary) Rasponi of Huntsville AL, Fred (Shirley) Schroeder of St. Joseph, Gene (Sandy) Schroeder of Glenwood, Merlin (Linda) Schroeder of Glenwood, and Vernon (Betty) Schroeder of Brooten; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin in 2002; daughter, Eileen Bieringer and her husband, Gene; a daughter in infancy; granddaughter, Edien McCrady; and a sister, Winnifred Claude and her husband, Herbert.
Memorials in memory of Marian may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church - Grove Lake, P.O. Box 36, Villard, MN 56385, or the donor's favorite charity.
