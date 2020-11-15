Margaret Strobeck, 75

Margaret Karen Strobeck, 75, Sauk Centre, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21 at Long Bridge Lutheran Church in rural Sauk Centre with Rev. Steve Hilde officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church before the service. Minnesota COVID-19 restrictions to be observed. Margaret Strobeck was born April 2, 1945 in Sauk Centre, Stearns County, Minnesota to parents Ernest and Edna (Buan) Boyer. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1963. After graduation, Margaret moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where she worked at American Linen and West Publishing until she married Norman Strobeck in 1969. The couple lived in Euless, Texas a few years before moving back to Sauk Centre in 1972, where Margaret worked at the Main Street Cafe and then St. Michael’s Hospital until retirement. Margaret was a member of Long Bridge Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 417, and the St. Michael’s Hospital Auxiliary. Margaret is survived by her children JoAnn Strobeck of Eden Prairie, Jim Strobeck of Sauk Centre, and Linda Strobeck of Eden Prairie; siblings Helen Boyer of Rosemount, Dean (Gail) Boyer of Swanville, Mary (Luverne) Hoffman of Kensington, and Linda Boyer of Maple Grove; sisters-in-law Patty Boyer of Sauk Centre and Ramona Casey of Avon; aunt Grace McNeill; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Norman Strobeck, her parents Ernest and Edna Boyer, siblings Robert Boyer and Jane Boyer, brothers-in-law Al Curtis and Gene Casey, and nephew David Casey. Funeral arrangements with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Long Bridge Lutheran Cemetery Association.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.