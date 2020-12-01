Margaret Overman, 83

Margaret R. Overman, age 83 of Freeport, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. Margaret Rose Bolster was born June 11, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leo and Applonia (Ettle) Bolster. She was united in marriage to John “Sonny” Overman on September 13, 1956 at St. Augustin Catholic Church in South St Paul. After they married, Margaret and Sonny moved to Freeport where they raised their 5 children. Margaret worked at Jennie-O-Foods in Melrose for several years before retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport and a volunteer at Melrose Hospital and Pine Villa Nursing Home. She enjoyed listening and dancing to old time music, baking, embroidery, quilting, crocheting, and praying the rosary. Survivors include her children, Jane Saboe of Spicer and Neil (Kelly) Overman of Peculiar, Missouri; grandchildren, Dana, Amanda, Katelyn, Justin, Mathew, and Derrick; great-grandchildren, Nefertari, Sasha, and Tobias; brothers and sisters Teresa Sybrant, Leona Cheney, Marilyn Heath, Gene Bolster and Harry Bolster. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Overman; parents Leo and Applonia Bolster; sons, Greg, Mark “Pincher” and Joel Overman; brother Donald Bolster and sisters Dorothy Grant, Maryann VanVoorhis, Irene Polta and Eloise Heath. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
