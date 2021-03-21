Marcus Meyer, 32

Marcus J. Meyer, age 32 of Sauk Centre died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at River of Life Church in Sauk Centre with Pastor Kyle Peterson officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The service will be videotaped and can be viewed at the bottom of his obituary Saturday afternoon. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Marcus Jon Meyer was born July 3, 1988 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. His parents are Patrick and Mary (Schwegman) Meyer. On August 15, 2015, he married Natasha Crider at River of Life Church in Sauk Centre. Marcus was a loving husband and father. He loved his family more than anything in this world. He worked pipeline for the past 5 years for a company in Rockville, Minnesota and was currently working in Richmond, Virginia. Marcus had a love for sports and music that his two sons will carry on for him. He was larger than life and his memory will be cherished forever. Survivors include his wife, Natasha Meyer of Sauk Centre; children, Zayden and Jaxon Meyer both at home; parents, Patrick and Mary Meyer of Sauk Centre; sister, Hannah Meyer of Sauk Centre; brother, Owen Meyer of Sauk Centre; grandparents-in-law, Terry and Pat Crider of Sauk Centre; grandmothers, Tudi Schwegman of Sauk Centre and Luckie Bjelland of Melrose, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Marcus was preceded in death by his father, Erik Bjelland; grandparents, Don Schwegman and Al and Fern Meyer; uncle, Tom “Tutone” Meyer; and grandfather John “Johnny B.” Bjelland. Casket bearers will be Owen Meyer, Patrick Meyer, David McClain, Eric Ness, Matthew Elmer, and Eric Marthaler. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.