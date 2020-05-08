Marcia Weisbrich, 70

Marcia A. Weisbrich, age 70 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Marcia Ann Weisbrich was born July 1, 1949 in Pipestone, Minnesota to Lester and Bernice (Hinrichs) Frahm. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1967 and attended Mankato State University for two years. She was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Weisbrich on June 10, 1983 at First United Presbyterian Church in Farmington. Marcia had a lengthy career in retail sales. She was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, Gradatim Club, and the Sauk Centre Historical Society. Marcia enjoyed yoga, walking, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Survivors include her daughters, Stacy (Tony) House of Farmington and Alissa (Eric) Gehrke of Randolph; stepchildren, Charles (Melissa) Weisbrich of Spring Branch, Texas and Susan Masoner of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Trevor Stotko, Anni Weisbrich, Joel and Abby Gehrke; great- granddaughter, Lily; sister, Debbie (Gary) Brady; brother, Doug (Mary) Frahm; and many nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Weisbrich on October 7, 2016; parents; and brother, Mike Frahm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Gradatim Club or Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
