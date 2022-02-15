Marcella "Sally" B. Radermacher, 99

Marcella B. "Sally" Radermacher, age 99 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 15 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home.
Marcella Bernadine Kemper was born July 19, 1922 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Bernadine (Austing) Kemper. She was united in marriage to Norman Radermacher on November 15, 1944 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. As a young lady, she waitressed and also helped in their grocery store in Sauk Centre. They sold their store and moved to Tracy where they purchased and established a Red Owl store. After ten years they returned to Sauk Centre where she worked in the Sauk Centre Red Owl store.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, the Sauk Centre American Legion Auxiliary, and the Senior Citizens. While Norman was still living, they always had a big garden which is why she started helping out at Tutti Fruitti Market Farm. Some of her favorite activities were going dancing to old time music, and fishing, which she did a lot. She loved sewing quilts and enjoyed embroidering. Sally will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and many friends. She was a caring and loving mother and grandmother; we will miss her.
Survivors include her children, James (Lynne) Radermacher of Redwood Falls, Marilyn (Andy) Girard of Alexandria, and Norma (Bryan) Imme of Alexandria; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Adeline Kemper of Tacoma, Washington, Irene Harmeling of Newport, and Marina Koopmeiners of St. Cloud; and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Radermacher of Forest Lake.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Radermacher; parents; son, Ronald Radermacher; brothers and sisters, Viola Evans, Helen Hunt, Loretta Didier, Dorothy Moorman, Dolores Rasmussen, Raymond Kemper, Richard Kemper, and Marvin Kemper.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
