Marcella Kotula, 94, of Browerville, passed away on May 11, 2020. A private family funeral for Marcie will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Iten Funeral Home in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Marcie was born August 15, 1925, in Hartford Township, Todd County, to Thomas and Mary (John) Wrobel. She married James C. Kotula on February 7, 1959, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Marcie worked as a bookkeeper for 15 years. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, collecting old recipes and books, taking care of the birds and was an avid reader. Marcie was a member of Christ the King Church, auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary and the Society of the Little Flowers. Marcie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; siblings: Adeline West, Josephine Brandt, Mary Ann Fay and Agnes Hayda. Marcie is survived by her children: Joseph (Kristine) Kotula, John (Diane) Kotula and Jeffrey (Shelly Kubes) Kotula; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister Tillie Olson. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.