Marcella C. Tabatt, 80

Marcella C. Tabatt, age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with sharing time from 11 to 11:30 a.m. A lunch and gathering will follow at the American Legion in Sauk Centre.
Marcella Catherine Tabatt was born April 26, 1942 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Cyril and Barbara (Theis) Ficker. She grew up in Litchfield on the family farm with her 12 siblings. Marcella attended school until the eighth grade then joined the work force at the poultry factory in Litchfield. She was united in marriage to Alfred Tabatt on August 28, 1962 in Madelia, Minnesota and later divorced in 2004. She lived a busy life raising eight children, growing large gardens, canning most everything she grew, baking bread and rolls nearly every day, and sewing many quilts. Marcella rejoined the work force at Jennie-O-Foods in Melrose and then retired.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall-Jehovah's Witness in Sauk Centre.
Survivors include her children, Sheila (David) Eke of Sauk Centre, Alfred (Lonna) Tabatt of Albany, Joe (Carol) Tabatt of Sauk Centre, Matthew (Denise) Tabatt of Gillette, Wyoming, Jim (Melody) Tabatt of Melrose, Marcy (Craig) Dragseth of Melrose, Joan Tabatt of Sauk Centre, and Arnie Tabatt of Alexandria; grandchildren, Kyle (Gaby) Tabatt, LeAnna (Paul) Cline, Christopher (Kassidy) Tabatt, Spencer Eke, Kayla Bueckers, Mercedes Eke, Breanna Dragseth, Belle Tabatt, Kirsten Dragseth, and Brandon Dragseth; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Tabatt, Ana Bueckers, Teagan Tabatt, Chloe Bueckers, Chase Tabatt, and Prairie Cline; siblings, Mary Jane Klosher, Eileen (Fay) Theel, Joe Ficker, Dick (Shar) Ficker, Delrose (Ed) Fuchs, Caroline Ficker, Alice Poshek, Roger (Sandy) Ficker, Conrad (Jane) Ficker, Pat (Tony) Gueningsman, Ken (Patty) Ficker.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Arnie Tabatt; sister, Lucille Wurzburger; and infant sister, Juliann Ficker.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
