Marcella Ann Hinnenkamp, 93

Marcella Ann Hinnenkamp, age 93 of Melrose, went to join Ernie, her husband in Heaven, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota with family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be found on St. Mary's website.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marcella Ann Gruber was born on October 17, 1928 in Crow River Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Stephen and Josephine (Meyer) Gruber, and grew up in Belgrade, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Ernest "Ernie" Hinnenkamp on September 27, 1948 at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. The couple farmed north of Melrose, retiring to Lake Sylvia in 1984.
The memories of "Grandma Lake" are embedded in the hearts of all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. From the special pancakes to the cookies that were plentiful. Marcella never used a measuring cup or spoon and always had perfect cookies! She took pride in flower and vegetable gardening, especially making grape jelly. Marcella loved company and spent countless hours visiting, playing cards, and loved watching everyone swim.
Survivors include her children, Marc (Annette) Hinnenkamp of Sauk Centre, Ken Hinnenkamp of Melrose, Tom (Deb) Hinnenkamp of Breezy Point, Sharon Uphoff of Melrose, Fran (Patsy) Hinnenkamp of Grey Eagle, Steve (Margie) Hinnenkamp of Melrose, and Melissa (Ray) Herrington of St. Cloud; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandaughter; and sisters-in-law, Ida Pung and Jeanette Zehrer.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hinnenkamp on January 3, 2011; parents; brothers, Leo (Marcella) Gruber and Joseph (Alma) Gruber; sisters, Mary (Martin) Kerestes, Katherine (Hubert) Burg, Viola (Clarence) Bertram, and Theresa (Roman) Klehr; in-laws, Leona (Ben) Blenker, Lydia (Ambrose) Beuning, Irene (Arnold) Athmann, Fred (Bernie) Hinnenkamp, Mary Ann (Dick) Tooley, Hubert (Rosie) Hinnenkamp, Frank Pung, Al Zehrer, Jim Hinnenkamp, and Lillian Hinnenkamp; and son-in-law, Gary Uphoff.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
