Marcella A. Vos, 93

Marcella A Vos, age 93 of Waite Park, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Sterling Park Assisted Living in Waite Park, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marcella Ann Vos was born May 27, 1928 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Bernard and Hildegard (Ricker) Vos. She started out working as a waitress and then began working for Herberger's for many years until retiring. After retirement, she worked at a thrift store to keep herself busy. Marcella liked to go to Lehner's on the weekends and on holidays she liked to shop the latest deals, eat out with family, and do some extra bumming around. She had great faith and prayed the rosary often.
Survivors include her sister, Valeria Lehner of Albany; brothers, Linus Vos of Albany and Wilfred Vos of Waite Park; and many nieces and nephews.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Hilda Vos; brothers, LeRoy Vos, Melvin Vos, and Othmar Vos; sisters, Marion Vos and Betty Olsen; nieces, Kim Lehner and Cindy Fleischhacker; nephews, Mike Vos and John Vos.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
