Lynn Ersland, 78

Lynn J. Ersland, age 78 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home on Big Birch Lake near Grey Eagle, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating, Rev. Vince Lieser concelebrating, and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. A family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Lynn Jay Ersland was born January 29, 1943 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Jay and Golda (Hobbett) Ersland. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in Eagle Grove, Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa with a degree in Animal Science. Lynn was united in marriage to Mary Kay Lane on July 9, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Humboldt, Iowa. He was employed by Homel Foods of Austin, MN for his entire management career for the food industry. His profession provided Lynn and Mary Kay the opportunity to relocate many times and amass their large network of good friends. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose; Lynn was the chairman of the St Mary’s School Endowment Fund and was a member of the Big Birch Lake Association. Lynn had a passion for being outdoors, travel, food & wine and his church and community. Lynn was quick to share his wonderful wit with all that encountered him. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Kay Ersland of Grey Eagle; Ann (Scott) Schleisman of Westminster, Colorado; Christine Homrighausen of Ortonville; four grandchildren, Nick and Tyler Schleisman, Ava and Sophia Homrighausen; brother, David (Patty) Ersland of Humboldt, Iowa. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents. Serving as urn bearers will be Nick and Tyler Schleisman. Cross bearer will be Ava Homrighausen and scripture bearer will be Sophia Homrighausen. Readers will be Emily Rieland and Jean Wocken. Prayers of the Faithful read by Meghan Brown and Words of Remembrance by Scott Schleisman. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund, St. Mary’s Church Building Fund or The Big Birch Lake Association. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
