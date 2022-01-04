Lynda L. Corrow 78, of Paynesville, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home in Paynesville. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.hafh.org
Lynda Lee Corrow was born on December 13, 1943, in Redwood Falls, MN the daughter of Lee and Myrtle (Lehmkuhl) Overbey. She grew up in Redwood Falls where she received her education, graduating from Redwood Falls High School in 1961.
On August 27, 1961, Lynda married her high school sweetheart, David Corrow. This union was blessed with a daughter and a son. David was a military man as well as working for Northwestern Bell. Because of his occupation, his family moved to various places including Rhode Island, Virginia, and numerous cities in Minnesota. Being a military wife, Lynda was asked to carry many loads on her own. She kept the family going in good times and bad by herself and did it well.
Lynda had a wide range of talents, in 1959 she was the High School Rodeo Breakaway Roping Champion, and also won 2nd place in barrel racing. Lynda also enjoyed riding motorcycles, quilting, and played a wide range of musical instruments. She also went from an entry-level position to management in 3 years at Visionease. Lynda's faith was also very important to her, as a member at Riverside Presbyterian Church in Sartell she volunteered as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and the Bible School Director.
Lynda is survived by her husband of 60 years, David; daughter, Suzette (Mario) Licari of McHenry, IL; son, Tony (Jess) Corrow of Jackson; grandchildren, Amber Corrow, David Corrow, and Andrew Licari; and her brother Al Overbey of Silver Bay.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Myrtle Overbey.
