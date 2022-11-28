Lynda Benage, 71

Lynda L. Benage, age 71 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the River of Life Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Kyle Peterson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the church.
Lynda Lee Johnson was born September 14, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to LeRoy and Byrnell (Schmit) Johnson. She graduated from Southwest Senior High School and completed her education at a vocational technical school for being a medical secretary. Lynda worked at grocery store in the deli department while living in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage to Tommy Benage, Sr. on December 8, 1978. She lived with her daughter, Kristi and her children in Sauk Centre and at Riverview Manor.
She attended of River of Life Church in Sauk Centre. Lynda enjoyed having coffee with her friends, Bible studies, going to garage sales and thrifting, shopping for gifts for others, going out to eat, and watching Hallmark movies. She enjoyed going to music in the park and her favorite treat were Hershey Kisses. Lynda loved her children and grandchildren; they were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her children Tommy Benage, Jr. (Heather Johnson), Angela Benage, William (Kelly) Benage, and Kristi Benage (Joel Lindback); grandchildren, Jaiden Nyaoga (Denae Ayler), Dillan Nyaoga, David Nyaoga, Brinna Benage, Aubree Benage, Landen Benage, Brayden Benage, Mykayla Beuapre, Arianna Scott, Jaivon Scott, Olivia Scott, Bryson Scott, Kinsley Scott, Cheyanne Benage, Robert Hanson, Dora Hanson, MaKenzie Shaffer, and Lynnae Johnson; brother and sisters, Lonni, Laurie, and Danny; special friends, Stephanie Miller and Lori Hartmann; and many loving relatives and friends.
Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Benage, Sr.; parents, LeRoy and Byrnell Johnson.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
