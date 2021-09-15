Lyle R. Karasch, 57

Lyle R. Karasch, age 57 of Sauk Centre passed away suddenly on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Lyle Ray Karasch was born March 10, 1964 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, to Raymond and Norma (Gamradt) Karasch. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School and then served in the United States Army from 1984 to 1989. On June 3, 1995, he married Tracy Beilke at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Lyle worked as a guide in Montana, at Schurman Excavating, as a chemical sprayer for Cenex, at Zacher Excavating, Traut Wells, and at various farms including the Gamradt farm. Lyle ended his career being self-employed and helping Stelling Incorporated and Jacob Gamradt. Lyle was known for his huge sense of humor, wittiness, hard work, intelligence, tall tale storytelling, and sometimes being a bit naughty. “Big” is a word that could describe a lot about him; big heart, big personality, big smile, and big goofball. His charisma being an inspiration to all those around him up until the last day. He lived life to the beat of his own drum. Lyle stood on the fence of life and looked at both sides, good or bad, he made it fun. He was a man who worked hard, played hard, loved hard, and slept hard. Nothing he did was easy. What came easy was the love he had for his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He was not a materialistic man, but what he had he cherished which was mostly the people in his life. In many ways, Lyle Karasch was “the richest man in town”. His great ability to operate machinery and equipment came in handy for those who needed him. Lyle had a nose for the need of others; often showing up at just the right time to help or lend a listening ear. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching tractor pulls, snowmobiling, going to Pioneer Days, camping, and trapping. Lyle’s free spirit is a trait that has been greatly admired, this and his big heart will live long in our memories of him. Like Lyle would say, “Work it, work it, work it.” Survivors include his wife, Tracy Karasch; children, Victoria (Brad) Becker, Melissa (Dylan) Carpenter, Katey Karasch, Josie Karasch (Chad Schaefer), and Jessica (Jeffrey) Jordon; grandchildren, Jillian, Isabel, Liam, DJ, Emery, Ivory, Luella, LC, Ashley, Lynch, Evelyn, Ellerie, and Jeffrey III; father, Ray Karasch; siblings, Kimberly Flowers-Wink (Bryan Wink), Daryl (Sheila) Karasch, and Mick (Deb) Karasch; parents-in-law, Robert and Lila Beilke; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick (Diane) Beilke, Jay (Rachel) Beilke, Kayle (Jamie) Beilke, and Jim Beilke. Lyle was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kinsley Schaefer; mother, Norma Karasch on January 21, 2021; brother-in-law, Robert Beilke Jr.; and grandparents, Gerhard and Edith Gamradt. Serving as casket bearers will be Jacob Gamradt, Josh Wolbeck, Jamie Wolbeck, Dereck Karasch, Daniel Karasch, and Max Flowers. Cross bearer will be Jessie Wolbeck and scripture bearer will be John Hoffman. Honorary bearers will be Roger & Sheila Schultz, Jim Wolbeck, Todd Evans, Pat Meyer, Bert Yarke, Jody & Coleen Wilke, Doug & Kendra Miller, Wayne Carpenter, Dave Rieland, Matt & Wendy Ironi, Daryll Voller, Karl Shoyer, Kenny Herman & Cindy Cadwell, Bob Saurdoff, Bubba Quistorff, and Ryan & Meagan Van-Norman. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
