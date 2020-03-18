Lyle G. Boie, 79, of Belgrade passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. His funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, March 16, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade. Burial will be at Grace West Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, from 4-6:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church and continue Monday one hour prior to the service. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org Lyle Gene Boie was born on September 17, 1940, in Belgrade, MN the son of Eleanor (Quisberg) and John Boie. He was the youngest of 11 children. Lyle was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran church in Belgrade. He received his education in Belgrade graduating from the Belgrade High School in 1959. After high school Lyle moved to Milwaukee, WI, then he moved to Minneapolis where he worked at Minneapolis Moline, and in 1962, Lyle began working at the Ford Motor Company where he worked until 1972. He then moved to Belgrade where he became the head custodian at Belgrade Schools for 29 years before retiring in 2001, to pursue his passion for farming. Lyle was united in marriage to Darlene Marquardt in December of 1961. This union was blessed with three children. Lyle was a lifelong member of Zion/Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade. He loved farming and also enjoyed camping, bow hunting, snowmobiling, jet skiing, and 4 wheeling with his grandchildren. Lyle played volleyball into his 70’s, and loved watching BBE basketball and volleyball games especially Ben’s games. He also was an avid Twins, Vikings, and Gophers fan. Lyle G. Boie passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Darlene; children: Tim Boie of Kimball, Connie (Richard) Foster of St. Marys, KS, and Randy (Carol) Boie of Belgrade; 17grandchidlren: Tyler (Sara) Boie, Jessica Foster, Richard Foster, Joseph Foster, Mary Foster, Elizabeth Foster, Michelle Foster, Paul Foster, Anthony Foster, Amy Foster, Michael Foster, Margaret Foster, Claire Foster, Emma Foster, Katie Boie and Ben Boie. He is also survived by his siblings, Dick Boie, Ramona Mohs, Dorothy Bahe, Janet Romness, and Jim Boie; and many nieces and nephews. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and John Boie, and siblings: Elaine Rose, Muriel Dixon, Harriet Drake, Roger Boie and David Boie.
