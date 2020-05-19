LuVerne J. Hollenkamp, age 87 of Melrose, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Grey Eagle. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. LuVerne Joseph Hollenkamp was born February 5, 1933 near Spaulding in Birchdale Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Edward and Elizabeth (Voss) Hollenkamp. He was united in marriage to Lucille Doege on June 15, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. After their marriage, the couple resided in Milroy where he worked as a dairy farmer and then in St. Cloud where he was a taxicab driver while working at Franklin Manufacturing. In 1955, they purchased their farm in Melrose Township where they resided the rest of their lives. LuVerne was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. He sang with the church choir for many years as well as with the Community Choir of Grey Eagle. He was an avid fisherman, catching many fish in the area lakes. Survivors include his children, Eugene (Theresa) Hollenkamp of Sauk Rapids and Joyce (Robert) Hens of Melrose; 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one on the way in August; sister and brothers, Cathy (Virgil) Metzger of Melrose, Edward Jr. (Shirley) Hollenkamp of Roseville, and David “DJ” Hollenkamp of Princeton. LuVerne was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Hollenkamp on December 29, 2016; parents; daughter, Janet "Cookie" Hollen-Weaver on September 21, 2008; grandson, Christopher Hollenkamp; and brother, Lawrence Hollenkamp. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.