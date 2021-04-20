LuVerne Hollenkamp, 87

LuVerne J. Hollenkamp, age 87 of Melrose, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Please follow CDC guidelines at the church. Full obituary at www.pattonschad.com. 320-256-4249.

