Luckie J. Bjelland, 79

Luckie J. Bjelland, age 79 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16 with a 6 p.m. prayer service at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Luckie Jane Kuulei Ahuna was born October 9, 1941in Kealakekua, Hawaii to Randolph and Adeline (Kameekua) Ahuna. She graduated from high school and served in the U. S. Army. She was united in marriage to John “Johnny Bee” Bjelland on August 31, 1961 in Aurora, Colorado. Luckie worked as a counselor at the Minnesota Home School in Sauk Centre. In her younger years she enjoyed singing at Noah’s Ark and Diamond Point. Later in life, Luckie enjoyed fishing, camping, playing BINGO, taking car rides to look for animals, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Melodie (Jim) Tabatt of Melrose; granddaughter, Jessica (Jeremy) Marthaler of Sauk Centre; five grandchildren, Natalie, Persephone, Eleanor, Jackson, and Zayden; two step-grandchildren, Dustin Pundsack and Lisa (Alfredo) Esparza; son-in-law, Patrick Bueckers of Freeport; daughter-in-law, Irene Bjelland of Burtrum; sister, Eloise Pung of Hilo, Hawaii; and brother, Randy “Sonny” Ahuna of Hilo, Hawaii. Luckie was preceded in death by her husband, John Bjelland on September 17, 2004; parents; son, Erik “Pineapple Picker” Bjelland on December 20, 2014; grandson, Marcus Meyer on March 9, 2021; sister, Primrose Hanohano; brother-in-law, Albert Pung; and sister-in-law, Margaret Ahuna. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
