Lucille B. VanHoorik, 94

Lucille "Lucy" B. VanHoorik, age 94 of Freeport, formerly of Farming, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial held 11 a.m. Friday, September 16 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Farming with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment in the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at the church.
Lucille Bertha VanHoorik was born March 18, 1928 in Farming Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to William and Margaret (Latzke) VanHoorik. She grew up on a farm near Farming and attended a country school through the eighth grade. Lucy worked as a cook at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany for over 30 years. She enjoyed quilting and embroidering, cooking and baking for family, and playing cards, especially 500.
Survivors include her many loving nieces and nephews.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Alfred VanHoorik, Eleanor Fischer, Catherine Fuchs, Robert VanHoorik, Margaret Gertken, Bennie VanHoorik, Alma Kunstleben, Joseph VanHoorik, Jacob VanHoorik, Mary Schulte, Annie Lang, and Gertrude Tamm; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
