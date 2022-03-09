Lucille Agnes Waldorf, 96

Lucille Agnes Waldorf, the daughter of Aloys and Rose (Brockman) Schmiesing, was born on the family farm near Meire Grove, Minnesota, on August 7, 1925. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School at the age of seven and completed eight years of schooling. She then helped her parents and three younger brothers on the family farm. At age 17, she took sewing lessons for six weeks in Melrose.
Lucille loved to dance. It was at the New Munich Ballroom where she met her future husband. Lucille was united in marriage to Raymond Waldorf on April 17, 1951, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Together, they raised six children: Dwayne, Elaine, Marlene, Judy, Janice, and Richard. The couple farmed in Swanville, Westport, and in 1959 moved to Belle River where they farmed until 1966. In 1969, they moved to Carlos. Lucille worked as a homemaker and waitress prior to beginning her career at 3M Manufacturing in Alexandria. Lucille felt very fortunate to work at 3M for 20 years and retired in September 1987.
Lucille was very crafty. She put her sewing lessons and $200 sewing machine (that her father purchased for her) to good use, as she sewed all her daughters' dresses, patched overalls, altered and mended clothing. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, gardening and canning. She kept her family well-stocked with dishtowels, washcloths, doilies, quilts, canned goods...you name it! Lucille's hobbies included fishing with Ray, an occasional trip to the casino, playing cards with family and friends, bingo, word-finds, watching Wheel of Fortune, and singing and playing the piano (by ear). She was an excellent baker and cook. She was well known for her delicious fried chicken, creamy potato salad and the dressing she made at holidays. Lucille was a kind, humble, soft spoken, nurturing, strong and very hardworking woman. She had a strong faith and was dedicated to her family, whom she always put first. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
Lucille A. Waldorf died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022,at Diamond Willow in Alexandria, at the age of 96. She is survived by her children: Dwayne (Joyce) Waldorf of Carlos; Elaine (Dave) Thoennes of Alexandria; Marlene (Paul) Bitzan of Millerville; Judy (Bill) Kluver of Alexandria; Janice Doebber of Alexandria; and Richard Waldorf of Garfield; grandchildren: Joshua Waldorf; Patrick (Pam) Waldorf; Zachary (Cassie) Waldorf; Rick Thoennes; Jennifer (Bryan) Hathaway; Paul (Megan R.) Bitzan Jr.; Jason (Lisa Dingwall) Bitzan; Ryan (Sherri Randt) Bitzan; Aaron (Tonya) Bitzan; Dustin (Toni Wright) Bitzan; Jesse Kluver; Cody Kluver; Melissa (Mike Brever) Doebber-Brever; and Michael Doebber; fifteen great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Waldorf, son-in-law, Raymond Doebber, and brothers; Vincent Schmiesing, Leonard Schmiesing, and Father Julian Schmiesing.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home from 3 to 6 PM with prayer services at 5:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11 AM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Belle River with Father Steve Binsfeld officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Belle River. Pallbearers will be Lucille's grandsons.
This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Lucille's obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 7.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net
