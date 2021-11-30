Lorraine M. Hammond, 94

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN, for Lorraine M. Hammond, age 94 of St. Cloud, (Formerly of Freeport) who passed away peacefully on November 28. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 5, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the MN State Veteran's Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
Lorraine was born on January 9, 1927, to Herman and Rose (Thell) Beuning in Freeport, MN. She grew up in Freeport, Minnesota, and then moved to Flint, MI, where she met her sweetheart, Elmer. She was joined in marriage to Elmer V. Hammond on June 28, 1947, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Flint, Michigan, where they resided until they moved back to Minnesota in 1976. Lorraine was a seamstress, and she created many beautiful items such as costumes, dresses, and even parachutes. She also enjoyed woodcarving, and was a member of the St. Cloud China Painters. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Dan (LaVonne) Hammond of Grey Eagle, Judy (Dave) Harper of St. Cloud, Tom (Doris) Hammond of Royalton, and Linda (Gary) Bleck of Burnsville; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Irene Lund of Bloomington, Bernadine Ettle of Freeport, and MaryJane Blommel of Freeport. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer in 2015; and siblings, Anthony, Norbert, and Walter Beuning, Theresa Roerick, Dorothy Wald, and two infant brothers.
