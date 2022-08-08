Lorraine "Honey" W. Imdieke, 93

Lorraine W. "Honey" Imdieke, age 93 of Melrose, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 4, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Lorraine Winnifred Michels was born February 17, 1929 in Lake George Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Diedrich) Michels. She completed eighth grade in Elrosa and began working for a farm family in Elrosa taking care of the children and household and farm chores. Lorraine then moved to St. Cloud and worked at Haps Café and later moved to Minneapolis and worked as a nanny. She moved to Sauk Centre and began working at various places including the dry cleaners, Ben Franklin, and Hauk & Mueller. On February 2, 1949 she was united in marriage to Leo Imdieke at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. The couple owned and operated Leo's Plumbing & Heating in Sauk Centre. Lorraine also owned and operated Imdieke's Antiques in Sauk Centre.
Lorraine was a member St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and later a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. She enjoyed antique shopping, garage sales, collecting sugar and creamers, elephants, angels, santas, chickens, and roosters.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen "Kathy" (Thomas) Nix of Melrose, Leon (Diane) Imdieke of Sauk Centre, and Marylee "Mary" (Steven) Heerdt of Hector; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo Imdieke in June of 1999; and sisters, Loretta Imdieke and Florentine Hens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
