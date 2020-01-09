Lorraine E. Borgerding

Lorraine Borgerding, age 93 of Sauk Centre, MN, passed peacefully into her new life on Monday evening, January 6, 2020 from the Galeon in Osakis, MN. Lorraine Elizabeth Dickhaus was born on April 23, 1926 in Melrose, MN to Joseph and Mary (Herzog) Dickhaus, one of six children born to this union. She attended country school and was married to Paul P. Borgerding on October 16, 1945 in Melrose, MN. They began dairy farming near West Union, MN and after a short time moved to a farm in Sauk Centre. In 1983, they built a home on part of the farm. Lorraine was a hard worker. In addition to the many duties as a busy wife and mother, she was hired by Web Printing in Sauk Centre and then later added another job helping at Vocational Biographies. Her third work schedule was as a kitchen aide at the Sauk Centre Schools, for both the elementary and secondary student lunch programs. Lorraine was so dedicated that she only recently retired from helping there this past year. She belonged to St. Paul’s Catholic Church and belonged to the Christian Mothers. Some of her interests included taking day trips with friends, some cruises, playing cards and in her younger years going bowling. She loved to be outdoors and could be found all summer working on her yard, mowing, gardening or tending her flowers. She always kept the bird feeders full and found pleasure in watching the birds and all of God’s creatures. During the winter months, she did her own snow-blowing and any shoveling needed around her home. Sewing (especially creating colorful quilts to give away) and working on various crochet projects kept her hands busy and mind sharp. She was a beautiful example of using ones talents and energies to be of service to others. She loved her family and spoiling her many grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Phyllis Trisko of Shorewood, MN, Richard “Dick” (Barb) Borgerding, Charles “Chuck” (Laurie) Borgerding, Lisa (Mitch) Henry, all of Sauk Centre; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Walter Dickhaus of Mt. Home, Arkansas and Richard (Pat) Dickhaus of Melrose, MN; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul and three sisters, Betty Kantor, Erma Poepping and Rita Massman. A Celebration of her life and memorial Mass of Resurrection are being planned for Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Fr. Greg Paffel officiating. A gathering time for family and friends begins that morning at 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Inurnment is in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Sauk Centre, MN. Arrangements handled by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis, MN.
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
304 Sinclair Lewis Av
Sauk Centre, MN 56347
Jan 16
Memorial Mass
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
304 Sinclair Lewis Av
Sauk Centre, MN 56347
