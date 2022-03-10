Lorraine D. Bierschbach, 92

Lorraine D. Bierschbach, age 92 of Melrose, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Rev. Dan Walz concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Lorraine Dorothy Van Heel was born April 9, 1929 in Freeport, Minnesota to Frank and Agnes (Notch) Van Heel. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1947; attended St. Cloud Beauty College and worked as a beautician in Morris, then Rochester. She married Raymond Bierschbach on June 17, 1952 in Freeport. They farmed in Long Prairie until 1972, moved to Melrose in 1976, and worked as a nursing assistant at Pine Villa from 1976 to 1994.
She enjoyed volunteerism with St. Michael's Hospice, Melrose VFW Auxiliary, Pine Villa Care Center, St. Mary's Funeral Choir, and making many social calls to community members. Lorraine also spent much time with children, grandchildren, siblings, and going to music events with family and friends. She prepared many wonderful meals to share with others. Among the highlights of her life was a trip to the Holy Land in 1999. Exercise, maintaining good health, and faith were very important to her as she enjoyed reading on these topics and was a self-educator using the library often as one of her sources. For several years, she was a member of Curves and then Snap Fitness. She passed peacefully in her home after being cared for by her family and hospice. It was a special time filled with love and laughter. The day of her passing was significant as it was her mother's birthday 122 years ago. Also, Lorraine was exactly one month short of her 93rd birthday.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Bierschbach (Joyce) of Melrose, Allen Bierschbach (Linda) of Melrose, Mary Hollenkamp (David) of Burtrum, Jim Bierschbach of Albany, Linda Morton (Mark) of Melrose, and David Bierschbach (Jessie) of Melrose; grandchildren, Michael Bierschbach, John Bierschbach, Jodi Marquez Bierschbach, Judy Bierschbach, Jason Bierschbach, Brian Hollenkamp, Vicki Hemmesch, Adam Bierschbach, Ashley Bierschbach, and Lydia Butkowski; several great-grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Marian Huschle, Art Van Heel, Fran Van Heel, Virgil Van Heel, and Bernie Roering.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Agnes (Notch) Van Heel; spouse, Raymond Bierschbach on January 26, 1992; children, Joan Bierschbach on November 5, 1979 and Robert Bierschbach on August 22, 2005; and brothers and sisters, Elmer Van Heel, Leona Schloegl, Val Schrantz, Louise Minette, and Bob Van Heel.
