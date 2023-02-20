Lorraine C. Symalla, 82

Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. John's Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Lorraine C. Symalla, age 82, who died Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation held 9:00-10:15 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lorraine was born in Swanville, MN to Frederick and Pauline (Wieman) Determan. She married Austin Symalla April 26, 1965, in St. John the Baptist Church, Swanville, MN.
Lorraine was a homemaker and a cashier at Cashwise, retiring in 1997. She loved gardening, canning, baking, fishing, and long car rides with Austin.
She is survived by her husband, Austin; children, Deb, Fran, Annette (Dan) Weirens; siblings, Eugene (Jane) Determan, Ione Hoskins, Mary Ann Wessel; grandchildren, Travis, Maddelyn, Mercedes, and Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer; grandchild, baby Weirens; siblings, Kenny Determan, Romaine Determan, Donna Warzecha.
