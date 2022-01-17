Lorraine B. Peschel, 91

Lorraine B. Peschel, age 91 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Grey Eagle at a later date.
Visitation held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers held at 4 p.m. followed by the Christian Mothers at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Lorraine Bernadine Voller was born May 3, 1930 in Melrose, Minnesota to Henry and Anna (Rademacher) Voller. She spent time on a farm with her family and then moved into the city of Sauk Centre. Lorraine graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1948 and furthered her education by obtaining a teaching certificate from St. Cloud State. She taught at Sauk Rapids elementary for two years. She was united in marriage to Don Peschel on September 25, 1954 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Lorraine became Grey Eagle first Kindergarten teacher for seven years. She then was hired by Sauk Centre Elementary and taught kindergarten there for 26 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre where she served as Eucharistic Minister and was a Catechism teacher. Lorraine was a member of the Christian Mothers where she served as president for many years. Other memberships include Delta Kappa Gamma, Lions Club, past president of the Community Concert Association, Hospice volunteer, ECFE volunteer, Senior Dining site member, Friends of the Library, Dollars for Scholars, Relay for Life and the Community Education Board. She was involved in many other organizations. Lorraine earned various awards including Stearns County Woman of the Year, 2010 REAM Educator Award for outstanding community service, Sauk Centre Main Streeters Athletic Hall of Fame (inducted in 2013), Melvin Jones Fellowship Award (2015 - 2016), and the Lifetime Distinguished Volunteer Award in 2016. Lorraine's joy was to serve her community through volunteering and leading. One of her favorite pastimes was to watch her granddaughter's activities and participate in Sauk Centre Mainstreeter sports as a ticket taker and avid fan.
Survivors include her children, John Peschel of Burtrum, Jeanne (John) Krousey of Williams, and Donny Peschel of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Kali (Drew) Peschel Ott, Kelsey Peschel, and Victoria Peschel; brother, Rich (Jan) Voller of Duluth; and sister-in-law, Arlene Voller of Annandale; Carole Martin of St. Cloud and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Don Peschel; parents; brothers, Fred Voller, Bill Voller, Don Voller, and Butch Voller; sister, MaryAnn Johnson; brother-in-law, Jim Johnson; and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Voller, and Betty Ann Voller.
Casket bearers include nephews, Mark Voller, Kevin Voller, Tim Voller; nieces, Lori Voller Tirevold, Ruth Voller Boubin; and family friends, Rob Wiener and Charlie Warring. Honorary casket bearers are the Christian Mothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.